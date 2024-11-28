Former Seattle Mariners Dynamite Reliever Casey Sadler Announces Retirement
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Casey Sadler has announced his retirement at the age of 34. He put out a lengthy statement on social media, and accompanied it with a screenshot of appreciation for those who have supported him.
Here's a portion of what he put on social media:
This year has been a rollercoaster—from fearing I needed Tommy John surgery to discovering I was physically fine, only to realize my biggest hurdle was my own mind.
While working to get back on the mound, my wife started a small pitching lesson business and told me to show up. What I didn’t expect was how much those kids would change my life.
As I poured my knowledge into these young men, something shifted. The drive to play for myself began to fade, and my mental health improved. Teaching these kids was life-giving and gave me a renewed sense of purpose. In just a few months, our little business grew to over 40 students, sparking a much bigger dream.
Sadler also said that he'll be opening up a facility called "Home Base Athletics" which will be in Washington. That will happen in January.
The righty spent 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Mariners, going 1-3 with a 1.43 ERA in 49 games. He was dominant in 2021, pitching to a 0.67 ERA in 42 games. He was part of an M's bullpen that included Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider. The collective group was excellent as the M's chased the playoffs until the final weekend of the season. He had not pitched in the big leagues since after injuries robbed him of what looked like a promising career.
Sadler made some waves earlier this season when he and his wife appeared on the "Dirt on the Diamond" podcast and talked about their time in the M's organization. His wife talked about the time that the two were at a charity event and then-manager Scott Servais failed to acknowledge either of them.
You can see more about that here.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: