Former Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Dealt to New York Mets
According to multiple reports, former Seattle Mariners fan favorite Luis Torrens is on the move, having been dealt from the New York Yankees to the New York Mets.
Per Mets' outlet SNY on "X:"
Roster moves for the Mets today:
IN:
José Iglesias (purchased contract)
Luis Torrens (trade from Yankees)
Dedniel Núñez (recalled)
OUT:
Christian Scott (optioned to Triple-A)
Brett Baty (optioned to Triple-A)
Omar Narváez (designated for assignment)
The 28-year-old Torrens has played 30 games at Triple-A this season, hitting .279 with five homers and 19 RBI. He had signed with the Yankees back in January but will now get a chance to head to the big leagues once again.
Torrens was a very popular member of the Mariners who rejected an outright assignment this past offseason, becoming a free agent instead, which is what gave him the chance to sign with the Yankees.
Torrens was part of the roster that helped break the M's playoff drought in 2022 and despite being a catcher, he was even was the team's winning pitcher in a late-season game in 2022 against the Detroit Tigers. He also got a game-winning hit in 2022 in an epic 1-0 win over the Yankees.
In addition to the Mariners, he's appeared in big league games for the Padres and Cubs. He made his major league debut with San Diego back in 2017. His best season was for the 2021 Mariners, when he hit 15 homers and drove in 47. Not known as a great catcher defensively, he does have a reputation for hitting left-handed pitching. He's a .244 career hitter against southpaws with 13 of his 19 career homers coming against them. He's a .227 big league hitter lifetime.
