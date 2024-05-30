M's Infield Goes Viral For Unreal Defensive Play on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners slept walk once again through the first six innings on offense on Thursday against the Houston Astros, but that didn't stop the defense from turning in an incredible web gem in the top of the seventh.
In that inning, with Kirby Snead pitching and Mauricio Dubon at the plate, JP Crawford made a diving stop to his left. From the ground, he then glove-flipped the ball to Dylan Moore, who threw to first base to get the out. The pick on the back side by Ty France also shouldn't be ignored.
You can see the play in full from @TalkinBaseball_ on social media:
Infielders do practice plays like this but it should be even more highly-regarded considering that Moore is not a natural second baseman. While Crawford is adept at improvisation like that, the instincts and communication between two guys that don't generally play together is really impressive.
At the time of this posting, the Mariners are trailing 4-0 in the top of the ninth inning. Assuming they fall, they'll go to 31-27 on the season.
The M's will open up a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Seattle. First pitch from T-Mobile Park will be at 10:10 p.m. ET and the game will only be shown on Apple TV. The Angels haven't named a starting pitcher yet for the game but we know that Bryan Woo will pitch for the M's.
He's currently 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA since coming off the injured list.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's lead baseball in this painful category over last four years
2) George Kirby further separates himself in recent MLB history
3) Another M's prospect has entered the Baseball America Top 100
4) JP Crawford's wife had awesome Instagram post as he hit walk-off on Wednesday