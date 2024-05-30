Another Seattle Mariners' Prospect Has Entered the Baseball America Top 100
Recently, a whopping seventh Seattle Mariners' prospect entered the Baseball America Top 100 list.
Pitcher Logan Evans is up to No. 99 on the list right now, according to his father, who posted the chart on social media:
Evans joins Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Harry Ford, Laz Montes, Tyler Locklear and Jonny Farmelo.
Evans is currently having an excellent season at Double-A Arkansas, going 5-2 with a 1.23 ERA over 10 starts. In 51.1 innings, he's struck out 47 batters and has allowed just three homers. A 12th-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, Evans struggled in college but has uncovered something of real potential in the pros.
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
Evans’ mainstream numbers were underwhelming, with a 5.88 ERA as a junior and 7.43 ERA as a sophomore. But as the Mariners have uncovered with much of their pitching pipeline, some of the underlying stuff stood out, particularly with elite extension that he leverages from his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. Primarily a two-seam guy, Evans sits in the 93-94 mph range with his fastball. He pairs it with a slider that can consistently miss bats -- particularly against lefties -- and a cutter that’s been a weapon to righties.
Thanks to his propelled development, at age 22 -- Evans started his college career at Penn State during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and transferred to Pitt in 2022 -- the Mariners were comfortable sending him to Single-A Modesto ahead of their playoff run...
The Mariners, who are built around pitching at the major league level, graduated Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo off of multiple prospect lists in the last few years, so having Evans re-start the pitching pipeline is a welcome development.
