Former Seattle Mariners First Baseman Ty France Set to Be Starter For Minnesota Twins
According to a recent report from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, former Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France is set to be the starter for the Minnesota Twins.
Per Bobby Nightengale on social media:
Ty France arrived at Twins camp as their starting first baseman.
Rocco Baldelli said, “The kind of hitter that he is, this isn’t a platoon situation. I think he’s going to play.”
More on France, who needs to bounce back from a rough 2024 season:
France signed a one-year deal with the Twins last week that will guarantee him $1 million if he makes the major league roster. Given what Baldelli is saying, that sounds like a given at this point. The Twins lost first baseman Carlos Santana in free agency, so the position is open. Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien had been competitors for the job, but it doesn't seem as if they are now.
After being acquired by the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season, France was a firm part of the team's rebuild. He helped the team break the playoff drought in 2022 and made the All-Star team in that same season.
However, France slumped to a poor 2023 and also struggled in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July. He latched on with the Cincinnati Reds for the final 52 games of the season.
A lifetime .263 hitter, France hit just .234 last year with 13 homers and 51 RBI. He owns a career .337 on-base percentage and will turn 31 years old early in the 2025 campaign.
