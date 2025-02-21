Former Seattle Mariners Gold Glover Makes Appearance at Spring Training
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Earlier this week, it was well-documented that several former Seattle Mariners have already made coaching cameos at spring training in Peoria, Ariz.
Team Hall of Famers Ichiro Suzuki, Alvin Davis and Jay Buhner are in the mix, as is National Baseball Hall of Famer (and current hitting guru) Edgar Martinez. Also present is former All-Star outfielder Mike Cameron. And there's team manager Dan Wilson, of course.
And you can add another former M's great to the mix: Former outfielder Franklin Gutierrez made an appearance on Thursday. He's been a special assignment coach for the M's since the 2021 season and he can be seen here with Wilson.
He was also spotted after most workouts were done, hanging out with Ichiro.
Gutierrez, 41, spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. One of the best outfielders in the league, he won a Gold Glove for Seattle in 2010. All in all, he spent seven seasons with the Mariners, becoming a popular figure among fans.
At the plate, Gutierrez more than held his own as well. A lifetime .257 hitter, he hit a career-high 18 homers back in 2009.
The Mariners will be back on the field on Friday and Mariners on SI will have live coverage all day long. Furthermore, the M's open up Cactus League play at 12:10 p.m. PT against the San Diego Padres.
Left-hander Jhonathan Diaz is going to start that game on the mound. He's in camp on a minor-league deal.
