Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Goes Viral For Ichiro Suzuki Tribute
In a rather slow winter for the Seattle Mariners, there was one piece of incredibly good news: Ichiro Suzuki earned election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January.
Ichiro received 99.7 percent of the vote, making him one of the highest vote-getters in Hall of Fame history. He'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 alongside CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
But it's not just Mariners fans who are happy to see Ichiro earn his place in the Hall: It's current Mariners players as well. Specifically, Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez arrived at spring training last week, but on Wednesday he debuted a new Ichiro-themed haircut as a tribute.
Check out the photos of Ichiro's No. 51 carved into Julio's head, courtesy of Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Ichiro and Rodriguez have been known to be close over the last several years, with the two frequently playing catch together at spring training. Furthermore, Ichiro understands the weight that falls upon Rodriguez's shoulders as the team's most talented player, so that's a likely bonding point as well.
One of the best players to ever play the game, Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS in 2001. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on.
As for Rodriguez, he's one of the most talented players in baseball at just the age of 24. He's already a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner. He's coming off a year in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI.
The Mariners begin Cactus League play on Friday and Mariners on SI will have live coverage from the Peoria Sports Complex.
