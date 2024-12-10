Former Seattle Mariners History-Making Reliever Mike Baumann Heading to Japan
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Mike Baumann is heading to Japan for the 2025 season.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had the information on social media:
RHP Mike Baumann, recently released by the Marlins, has agreed to a deal with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Japan's NPB, per source.
Baumann, 29, threw 58.1 innings of relief in the big leagues in 2024 for five different teams, averaging 96.7 mph with his fastball.
By going to Japan, Baumann will likely receive a better contract and a more solidfied roster spot. If he had stayed in the United States, he likely would have been looking at a minor league invite to spring training.
This past year was a whirlwind for Baumann, who has that great velocity and a good curveball. He appeared in games for the Baltimore Orioles, Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and Marlins. He was the pitcher on the mound when Shohei Ohtani hit his historic 50th home run earlier this year.
All in all, Baumann appeared in 57 games this season, which included 18 with the Mariners. With Seattle, he went 2-0 with a 5.51 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 16.1 innings.
Lifetime, he's 15-6 with a 4.95 ERA. He just wrapped up his fourth big-league season. At the age of 29, he could find himself back in the big leagues if he posts a solid year in Japan.
He's not the first former Mariner to play overseas recently: Mike Ford spent part of the 2024 season in Japan and Guillermo Heredia was one of the better players in the KBO.
