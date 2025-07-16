Former Mariners Infielder Discusses Trade Rumors, Reflects on Time With Seattle
The Seattle Mariners have made it through the MLB Draft and will check off the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The Mariners will begin the second half of the season against the Houston Astros on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle will then have just over two weeks until the MLB trade deadline, which takes place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31. The Mariners currently occupy the third and final wild card spot in the American League by 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, and an impact deal could help the M's keep a playoff spot through the second half of the season.
One of Seattle's rumored trade targets, and a former Mariners player at that, seems like he wouldn't be opposed to returning to the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle has been reported to have interest in Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who's been a popular name in trade rumors. Suarez played for the Mariners from 2022-23. He hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 homers with 183 RBIs in 312 games. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .750 OPS in his pair seasons with Seattle. He was a key member of the 2022 squad that snapped the organization's 21-year playoff drought.
Suarez was named an All-Star this season and has been at Truist Park in Atlanta with the rest of the All-Stars celebrating the festivities. He said several days ago he didn't wish to be traded and wanted to stay with Arizona, but had a more neutral opinion recently in an article from Seattle Times writer Scott Hanson on Monday.
“You know, everything can happen,” Suarez said. “I don’t want to say I don’t want to get traded, because this is a business and you never know. It is something out of my control. Whenever I go, I will do my best.”
Suarez was also asked by Hanson about his time with the Mariners. Suarez said the team treated him "really good" and "part of (his) heart is in Seattle."
Suarez has scored 58 times in 95 games with Arizona this season. He's hit 18 doubles and 31 homers with 78 RBIs and has slashed .250/.320/.569 with an .889 OPS. He is set to be a free agent after this season.
