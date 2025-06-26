Inside The Mariners

Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Delivers Opinion on Julio Rodriguez and His Approach

Speaking this week on the Refuse to Lose podcast, Jeff Schaefer had some intel on hitting at the big-league level and what's plaguing Rodriguez this season.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on June 8.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on June 8. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Seattle Mariners are going to make a push to the playoffs, they are going to do it, in part, because of Julio Rodriguez getting truly hot at the plate.

Rodriguez has been solid this year, but not spectacular. He's hitting a respectable .252 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs entering play on Thursday, and he's stolen 13 bases.

However, I've made note multiple times about his approach at the plate on the Refuse to Lose podcast. I feel that he's getting himself too often and isn't getting into enough hitters counts.

I brought that point up to former M's infielder Jeff Schaefer on our most recent episode and asked him about Julio, and about approaches in general:

...every ​pitch ​that's ​thrown ​to ​any ​hitter ​in ​the ​major ​leagues ​is ​documented ​on ​video ​and ​the ​synergy ​platform ​that ​they ​have. ​So, ​before ​the ​game ​comes, ​they ​know ​that ​he's ​going ​to ​chase, ​they ​know ​that ​where ​his ​eyes ​are going to see ​the ​ball ​and ​they're ​not ​going ​to ​stop ​doing ​it ​until ​he ​stops ​doing ​it. ​Meaning ​they're ​not ​going ​to ​give ​him ​something ​to ​hit ​early ​in ​the ​count. ​They're ​not ​looking to ​go ​ahead ​and ​challenge ​him ​​because ​he's ​one ​of ​the ​most ​talented ​players ​in ​the ​game. ​So, ​he's ​got ​to ​recognize ​that ​and ​know ​that ​​he's ​not ​going ​to ​get ​challenged. ​So, ​he ​has ​to ​take ​a ​different ​approach, ​like ​you ​said, ​and ​he ​has ​to ​go ​ahead ​and ​zone ​a ​little ​bit ​better. ​

Meaning, ​he ​knows ​the ​pitches ​that ​he ​can ​do ​damage ​on. ​He ​has ​to ​basically ​start ​his ​swing ​into ​that ​zone ​and ​if ​it's ​not ​there, ​spit ​on ​it. ​And ​work ​yourself ​into ​a ​hitters ​count ​because ​that's, ​that's ​the ​only ​way ​that ​you ​hit ​at ​this ​level, ​now, ​because ​these ​guys ​throw ​so ​hard ​and ​they're ​throwing ​90 ​mph ​sliders, ​89 mph ​sliders ​100 ​mph ​fastballs ​and ​dirty ​change​ups ​and ​the ​balls ​just ​doing ​different ​things ​than ​it's ​ever ​done. ​So, you ​have ​to ​be ​extremely ​disciplined. ​And ​the ​other ​part ​of ​it ​is ​you ​can't ​miss ​the ​pitches, and ​we ​used ​to ​say ​this ​all ​the ​time. ​The ​best ​best ​hitters ​in ​the ​game ​don't ​miss ​the ​pitches ​they're ​supposed ​to ​hit. ​And ​if ​you're ​missing ​the ​pitches ​you're ​supposed ​to ​hit, ​you ​know, ​you're ​in ​trouble....

Schaefer spent parts of five years in the big leagues, including three with the Mariners (1990-1992).

You can listen to the full interview with him in our podcast player below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the impact that Cal Raleigh's season is having, beyond just the box score contributions. Furthermore, he talks about Julio Rodriguez's approach issues and what he wants to see, and we talk about if Raleigh will be able to handle all the increased attention he's going to get. Furthermore, former Mariners infielder Jeff Schaefer stops by with some great stories from the early 1990s M's. CLICK HERE:

SWEET LOU! Former M's manager Lou Piniella and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden made an unlikely pair in a video that circulated the internet on Tuesday. CLICK HERE:

FORMER M's SLUGGER FINDS NEW HOME: Mike Ford, who was with the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, will play in Japan again after signing a new deal with the Yokohama BayStars. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News