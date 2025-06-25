Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Shares Great Story About How Special Edgar Martinez Is

Inside The Mariners

Martinez, who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, now serves as the organization's Director of Hitting. One of his former teammates, Jeff Schaefer, recently joined the Refuse to Lose podcast to discuss playing with Martinez and what made him so special.

Seattle Mariners director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez in the dugout against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex on March 3.
As a Baseball Hall of Famer, Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is one of the best players in baseball history. However, he's also giving back to the game - and the organization - by serving as the organization's Director of Hitting.

Speaking this week on the Refuse to Lose podcast, former M's infielder Jeff Schaefer recounted how special Martinez was as a player and what made him so good.

The ​greatest ​offensive ​brain ​I've ​ever ​been ​around ​at ​any ​level ​of ​the ​game. ​And ​what ​I ​mean ​by ​that ​is, ​Edgar ​Martinez ​could ​tell ​me ​what ​pitches ​were ​going ​to ​be ​thrown ​to ​me ​batting eighth ​and ​ninth ​in ​the ​lineup, ​​in ​any ​situation, ​in ​any ​count. ​And ​he'd ​say, ​'Schaef, ​you ​go ​look ​for ​this, ​you ​go ​look ​for ​that.' And ​he ​studied ​every ​single ​pitch. ​He ​never ​took ​his ​eyes ​off ​the ​pitcher ​the ​entire ​game. ​And ​he ​went ​up ​there ​with ​a ​plan. ​

He ​knew ​what ​his ​strengths ​were. ​You ​know, ​Edgar ​could ​have ​hit ​20, ​25 ​home ​runs, ​30 ​home ​runs ​at ​some ​point. ​I ​really ​believe ​he ​had ​that ​kind ​of ​power. ​But ​he ​was ​such ​a ​good ​hitter ​and ​he ​recognized ​what ​was ​going ​to ​be ​what ​they ​were ​going ​to ​try ​to ​do ​to ​him. ​And ​he ​took ​advantage ​of ​what ​they ​were ​trying ​to ​do ​to ​him. ​And ​he ​played ​with ​the ​middle ​of ​the ​field. ​He ​played ​gap ​to ​gap. ​He ​didn't ​play ​banging ​fences, ​​hitting ​home ​runs. ​He ​played ​to ​have ​productive, ​quality ​at-​bats ​every ​time ​up. ​And ​it ​was ​just ​amazing. ​

At ​times, ​it ​looked ​like ​he ​was ​playing ​softball.... I don't know that I ever saw him take a bad swing. It was an amazing thing. And ​he ​was ​willing ​to ​talk ​the ​game with guys like myself.. ​But Edgar would take ​the ​time. ​Even ​in ​the ​cages ​underneath ​the ​Kingdome, ​we'd ​hit ​right ​behind ​the ​dugout. ​He ​was ​always ​right ​there ​and ​he ​was ​willing ​to ​talk ​hitting ​all ​the ​time. ​So ​he ​was ​a ​special ​mind.

Schaefer spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues, including three with the Mariners (1990-1992). He told many more stories and shared his experiences in Seattle in our full podcast episode, which you can hear below:

The Mariners are 41-37 and will play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.

