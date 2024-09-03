Victor Robles Officially Breaks Mariners Record, Even Though We Thought He Already Did
So this is an interesting one....
On Monday, as the Seattle Mariners lost to the Oakland Athletics 5-4, outfielder Victor Robles stole his 22nd base of the season. It was the 18th consecutive steal without being caught for Robles in his M's tenure.
That breaks a tie with former M's player Henry Cotto, according to a note that the Mariners put out before the game:
Victor Robles is 17-for-17 in stolen bases with the Mariners, tied with Henry Cotto (1988) for most successful attempts without being caught to begin a Mariners career.
So yes, if he was tied before the game, he's now broken the record. That part is pretty clear, However, what's not clear is that we thought that Robles had already broken the record! In fact, just last week the team put out a note saying that Robles had broken the record by going 16-for-16 to start his career.
Clearly, the team did not have all the information when they made the first announcement and have updated it now. Either way, it's been a great start in Seattle for Robles, who came over from Washington in June.
A likable and energetic player, Robles has already earned himself a two-year contract extension for his play. He's hitting .275 this season with four homers and 18 RBI. He's hitting .299 with the Mariners in 57 games.
The Mariners are now 69-69 on the season and they'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the A's. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
