Former Seattle Mariners Minor League Catcher Signs With Cleveland Guardians
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to make their first "big" acquisition of the offseason after entering the break with pressing needs at second and third base.
But the minor league system has been in constant flux since the offseason began.
The Mariners had over 30 minor leaguers that left the organization either via free agency or retirement. Some players, like Luis Curvelo and CJ Widger, have already picked up with new teams and will have an opportunity to make impacts on major league rosters in 2025.
And another former Seattle prospect has found a home for next year.
Former Mariners catching prospect and seventh-round 2018 draft pick Jake Anchia signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians that included an invite to Spring Training.
Anchia spent seven years in Seattle's farm system and hadn't advanced past the team's Double-A level. With the Arkansas Travelers last season, Anchia hit .210 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs in 79 games played. In 2023 with the Travelers, he batted .190 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.
Anchia's future with the Mariners didn't have a favorable outlook. The organization's major league catching depth is set with starter Cal Raleigh and backup Mitch Garver. One of the team's top minor leaguers and a top prospect in baseball, Harry Ford, also plays the position.
The Guardians needed catching depth in the higher levels of their farm system and Anchia, with six years of experience, fits the bill.
His hitting numbers in Double-A the last two season don't inspire confidence. But if he puts together a solid spring, he could get his first taste of the major leagues relatively soon in Cleveland.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ONE OF THREE TEAMS STILL IN THE RUNNING FOR HYESEONG KIM: Hyeseong Kim reportedly has three offers on the table, one being from the Seattle Mariners; Less than an earlier report that said he had five contract offers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS FARM SYSTEM RANKED NO. 1 IN THE LEAGUE BY BLEACHER REPORT: The publication had high praise for the Seattle Mariners minor leaguers in a recent article. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DIVISION RIVALS A "FRONT RUNNER" FOR FREE AGENT SLUGGER: The Seattle Mariners division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, are looking for power and could find an answer in the form of the 2024 All-Star. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.