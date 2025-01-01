Seattle Mariners Farm System Ranked No. 1 in Baseball According to Bleacher Report
The Seattle Mariners have one of the most well-regarded minor league systems in baseball. The team had a league-high eight top 100 prospects at the end of 2024 according to Baseball America and five listed on MLB Pipeline's list.
The Mariners will have seldom few graduates among their top prospects. Middle infielder Cole Young, third baseman Ben Williamson, left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia and right-handed pitcher Logan Evans are expected to factor into the major league roster at some point this season, possibly as soon as Spring Training.
But Seattle's farm system, even with those aforementioned players potentially getting called up, is still loaded with talent. And a recent article from Bleacher Report named the organization's farm the best in all of baseball.
The publication's recent rankings was put together by Joel Reuter. In the Mariners' portion of the list, Reuter had six minor league players in the team's top 10 listed as "Tier 1" minor leaguers: Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson, Harry Ford, Young, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo.
Seattle's other top 10 prospects — Jonny Farmelo, Evans, Ryan Sloan and Jurrangelo Cijntje — were listed as "Tier 2" minor leaguers.
Reuter had the following assessment on Seattle's farm system in his article:
With a stacked starting rotation in the majors, it is to the Mariners' benefit that their top-prospect list is loaded with bats, though many of them are still rising the ranks in the lower levels of the minors. Harry Ford and Cole Young could both see their first big league action in 2025, while Lazaro Montes and Felnin Celesten will look to build off breakout 2024 seasons with more of the same against tougher competition.
As talented as the Mariners' minor league prospects already are, there's a chance that their talent pool can be even better by the end of 2025 depending on the progression of prospects like Emerson and Montes and how well 2024 draft picks Sloan and Cijntje do in their first professional seasons.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS DIVISION RIVALS A "FRONT RUNNER" FOR FREE AGENT SLUGGER: The Seattle Mariners division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, are looking for power and could find an answer in the form of the 2024 All-Star. CLICK HERE
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET RETURNS TO KOREA: The Korean Baseball Organization middle infielder has returned to his home country, but it might not be indicative of whether or not he'll sign with a club. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS PITCHER SIGNS WITH CPBL TEAM: Left-handed reliever and former starter Roenis Elias signed a $500,000 deal with the Fubon Guardians after a two-year stint in the Korean Baseball Organization. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.