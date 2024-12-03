Former Seattle Mariners OF Jesse Winker Could Be Close to Deal with Cincinnati Reds
According to social media chatter, former Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker could be ready to return to the Cincinnati Reds this offseason.
Chatter at this time of year needs to be taken with a degree of skepticism but the information came from the reputable Mark C. Healey on "X" on Monday night. Even he acknowledged that all things this time of year need to be taken with a "grain of salt," but he felt confident enough to put it out there.
I've heard 2 things #Mets fans are not going to like, I just want to say that they are from sources outside the Mets, The first is Jesse Winker may be close to a deal with the #Reds & Boras is telling teams that Pete is prepared to leave NY. #grainofsalt
After beginning the 2024 season with the Washington Nationals, Winker finished up with the Mets following a midseason trade. He performed admirably in New York, helping the Mets to the National League Championship Series.
This year, he hit .253 with 14 homers and 58 RBI between the two organizations.
Winker is one of the more frustrating players in the last decade or so of Mariners baseball. After being dealt to Seattle in 2022, he hit just .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were also questions about his fit in the clubhouse, and he ended that season injured and unavailable for the M's as they broke the playoff drought. The Mariners traded him to Milwaukee before the 2023 season and he hit just .199 with the Brewers, hitting only one home run.
He had been acquired alongside Eugenio Suarez in 2022. If he goes back to the Reds, he'll return to the place where he hit .288 over five seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2021 with Cincinnati and never had an on-base percentage lower than .357 there.
