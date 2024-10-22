Former Seattle Mariners OF is Guaranteed a World Series Ring in 2024
In a hilarious turn of events, former Seattle Mariners outfielder and top prospect Taylor Trammell is guaranteed a World Series championship out of this year's Fall Classic.
After being let go by the Mariners at the end of spring training, Trammell latched on with the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing five games with LA. Then, he ended up with the New York Yankees, also playing five games.
Often times, teams will give a ring to any player who appeared in a game that season, so Trammell figures to have some jewelry coming his way. Trammell is currently in the minors with the Yankees as well.
Trammell, a former top prospect in the sport, was acquired by the Mariners in the COVID 2020 season in the same deal that brought Ty France and Andres Munoz over from the San Diego Padres. He spent parts of three seasons (2021-2023) with the Mariners, hitting just .168 with 15 home runs. A solid runner and a solid outfielder, he is just one of many M's prospects that have failed to figure out the offensive side of things on a consistent basis.
In his 10 game MLB stint this year with the Dodgers and Yankees, he hit .143, going 1-for-7. He hit .256 for the Yankees Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over 106 games. Still just 27 years old, there is still time for Trammell to put it all together, but we'll have to see what happens this offseason. The Yankees could keep him on the 40-man roster or he could hit the open market once again.
Until then, he should enjoy his championship ring, no matter where it comes from.