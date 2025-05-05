Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Explains What He Loves About Manager Dan Wilson
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday at 20-13 overall and in first place in the American League West. Since Dan Wilson took over as manager last August, the M's are 41-26 through 67 games. He's trying to get Seattle back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and he's trying to help them win the division for the first time since 2001.
So, what is it about Wilson that makes him a good fit for this job and this team?
We caught up with former Mariners' pitcher Paul Abbott on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast on Monday to discuss that and so much more:
So for me, Dan, Dan is my favorite catcher for this reason. Obviously, extremely talented guy and an All-Star, but he was always with you when you're on the mound. He would put down a sign, give you the fist pump, like, 'let's go!' He was like your best friend at that moment. And that's what you need in a catcher. You need that positive guy. He's never going to go light you up, but he's going to be supportive. He's going to pump you up, and he's not going to let you let get down. And when things aren't going right, he's in the battle with you and you knew it. And that's what you love and what you want from a catcher is knowing that that guy's got my back, he's in my corner, we're in this together.
Abbott spent five seasons with the Mariners from 1998-2002, helping the team get to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001. He won 17 games in the 2001 season when the Mariners won 116 games. He is now the pitching coach for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics).
You can listen to the full interview and the full podcast in the player below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers and the return of Matt Brash to the bullpen. Furthermore, Brady explains why Saturday's game featured his possible favorite inning of the season. Also, what's next for George Kirby now that he's made a rehab start? And former M's pitcher Paul Abbott stops by the show, as he now serves as the pitching coach for the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics). CLICK HERE:
THE LATEST ON RANDY: Randy Arozarena left Sunday's game early with a possible injury. What's the latest? CLICK HERE:
ANY OUTSIDE HELP? According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the trade market will be thin this year, meaning the Mariners will have to keep patching holes with their internal options. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.