Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Explains What He Loves About Manager Dan Wilson

Speaking on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Paul Abbott discussed what he loved about playing with Wilson from 1998-2002, and what qualities he has that could make him a successful manager.

Pitching coach Paul Abbott with MVP Yairo Munoz and most valuable pitcher Raynel Espinal ahead of the final WooSox home game of the season on Sunday, September 26, 2021. / Ashley Green / Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday at 20-13 overall and in first place in the American League West. Since Dan Wilson took over as manager last August, the M's are 41-26 through 67 games. He's trying to get Seattle back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and he's trying to help them win the division for the first time since 2001.

So, what is it about Wilson that makes him a good fit for this job and this team?

We caught up with former Mariners' pitcher Paul Abbott on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast on Monday to discuss that and so much more:

So ​for ​me, ​Dan, Dan ​is ​my ​favorite ​catcher ​for ​this ​reason. ​Obviously, ​extremely ​talented ​guy ​and an All-Star, ​but ​he ​was ​always ​with ​you ​when ​you're ​on ​the ​mound. He ​would put ​down ​a ​sign, ​give ​you ​the ​fist ​pump, ​like, '​let's ​go!' ​He ​was ​like ​your ​best ​friend ​at ​that ​moment. ​And ​that's ​what ​you ​need ​in ​a ​catcher. ​You ​need ​that ​positive ​guy. ​​He's ​never ​going ​to ​go ​light ​you ​up, ​but ​he's ​going ​to ​be ​supportive. ​He's ​going ​to ​pump ​you ​up, ​and ​he's ​not ​going ​to ​let ​you ​let ​get ​down. ​And ​when ​things ​aren't ​going ​right, ​he's ​in ​the ​battle ​with ​you ​and ​you ​knew ​it. ​And ​that's ​what ​you ​love and ​what ​you ​want ​from ​a ​catcher ​is ​knowing ​that ​that ​guy's ​ got ​my ​back, ​he's ​in ​my ​corner, ​we're ​in ​this ​together.

Abbott spent five seasons with the Mariners from 1998-2002, helping the team get to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001. He won 17 games in the 2001 season when the Mariners won 116 games. He is now the pitching coach for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics).

You can listen to the full interview and the full podcast in the player below:

