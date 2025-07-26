Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Already Receiving Opportunity With New Team
A former Seattle Mariners reliever didn't have to wait long to get an opportunity with his new team.
The Mariners traded pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi to the Arizona Diamondbacks on in return for All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor on Thursday.
Izzi was assigned to the High-A Hilsboro Hops on Friday. Garcia, who was the team's No. 13 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was assigned to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday, but was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday.
Garcia received his first taste of major league action on July 21. He made two big league appearances and had a 4.50 ERA with one strikeout in two innings pitched before he was traded.
Garcia, who was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, transitioned from the starting rotation to the bullpen in Seattle's farm system this season.
In 32 appearances with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season, Garcia has posted a 3.51 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.
Last year with the Travelers and High-A Everett AquaSox, Garcia posted a 2.25 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched across 27 appearances (25 starts). He was named the Jamie Moyer co-Pitcher of The Year in 2024, which is awarded to the organization's best minor league pitcher.
Arizona designated Trevor Richards for assignment to make room for Garcia, which seems to indicate the Diamondbacks view the 25-year-old left-hander as a reliever, at least for this season. Time will tell whether Garcia sticks in the bullpen or if Arizona gives him a look as a starter.
