Seattle Mariners Rookie Starting Pitcher Discusses Team's Recent Trade
The Seattle Mariners made a major splash and acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Mariners sent pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi to the Diamondbacks in return for Naylor.
Garcia was a top 15 prospect for Seattle. He made his major league debut July 21 and made two appearances before being dealt.
Garcia was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Mariners rookie starting pitcher, Logan Evans, was picked one round later that year.
Evans and Garcia moved up the Mariners' minor league system together. Both were non-roster invites to the team's big league camp this spring.
Evans was the starting pitcher for Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He discussed the trade after the game, which the M's won 4-2.
"Happy for our whole team. I think that's sick that we're getting a good bat," Evans said Thursday. "It is tough, though, losing the best friend in the (organization) for sure. But I know (Garcia's) gonna get a lot of shots over there. Hopefully, for his sake, he'll go back to starting because it was really fun to watch. But (Arizona) got two good arms and losing Brandyn kind of hurts, but I'm glad for him though."
Evans said that he saw the news before the game, and that it didn't distract him, but he did text Brandyn to wish him good luck and would call him later.
Naylor will make his Mariners debut in Game 2 of the team's series against the Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday. He'll bat cleanup for Seattle.
