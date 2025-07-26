Seattle Mariners Come up Empty in Key Moments in 3-2 Loss to Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners failed to take advantage of a down day for American League contenders and fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings on Friday at Angel Stadium.
The Mariners fell to 55-49 to the loss, remained five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot. Both the Astros and Red Sox lost Friday.
Seattle failed to take advantage of opportunities throughout the game, and missed out on one last chance in extra innings.
The Mariners got two runners on base with no outs in the top of the 10th after Cole Young was walked to lead-off the inning. J.P. Crawford attempted to bunt to move Ben Williamson (the automatic runner) and Young to second and third base. The bunt went past the infield but was scooped and Williamson was out at third. That play put Seattle in the exact same situation it was in before Crawford's plate appearance, but with an out. Julio Rodriguez flew out and Cal Raleigh struck out swinging and two runners were stranded..
The M's finished the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.
In the bottom of the 10th, Kevin Newman moved to third the first at-bat of the inning after Logan O'Hoppe flew out. Two plate appearances later, Los Angeles had runners on first and second with two outs.
Zach Neto hit a walk-off RBI single to deliver the Angels a 3-2 win. The ball ricocheted off the glove of Mariners second baseman Cole Young, far enough into the outfield for LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from second.
Seattle managed to keep the Angels off the board for all but the first and final innings.
Jo Adell hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the first to put Los Angeles in front 2-1.
Bryan Woo settled down after the first inning and put together a solid start. He struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits. All 20 of his starts this season have been six or more innings, which tied National Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most consecutive starts of that ilk to begin the season in franchise history.
The Mariners tied the game 2-2 with a solo home run in the top of the sixth courtesy from Julio Rodriguez. It was his third through two games this series against the Angels. His second was a solo home run that came in the top of the first to give Seattle its only lead of the game.
Seattle will look to bounce back and secure a split against Los Angeles in Game 3 of the four-game seres at 6:38 p.m. PT on Saturday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ROOKIE MARINERS PITCHER DISCUSSES TEAM'S LATEST TRADE: Mariners hurler Logan Evans discussed the team's trade for Josh Naylor, and his friend, Brandyn Garcia, being included in the deal. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION UTILITY PLAYER TO MAKE ROOM FOR TRADE ACQUISITION: The Mariners sent Miles Mastrobuoni to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for first baseman Josh Naylor. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HAVE ONE LESS COMPETITOR FOR ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN: The New York Yankees, who were reported to have interest in Eugenio Suarez, pivoted and acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.