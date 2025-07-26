Seattle Mariners Have Reportedly Made Gold Glover Available For Trade
The Seattle Mariners knocked down the first domino of the 2025 trade deadline season by acquiring 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. He made his season debut for the Mariners on Friday.
Almost as soon as news broke that Naylor would be heading to the Pacific Northwest, it was reported that Seattle was still active in trade discussions and still pursuing 2025 All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Whatever other trades the Mariners pursue, one of their Gold Glove-winning infielders could reportedly be part of discussions.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal published a story on Friday listing rumors and news he's hearing as the July 31 MLB trade deadline grows closer. In the story, Rosenthal said Seattle has made utility player Dylan Moore available in trade discussions, according to sources.
Moore being shopped, or at least being made available, is an interesting development. He won the first Gold Glove of his career for his work in 2024. He's played every single position on defense this season, except for pitcher, catcher and left field, and the M's certainly value his versatility.
On the opposite side, Moore is in the middle of the worst stretch of his career at the plate. He's gone 2-for-54 since May 27 with 29 strikeouts and four walks. He's scored 27 runs in 76 games this season and has hit four doubles and nine home runs with 19 RBIs. He's slashed .201/.264/.374 with a .638 OPS. If the season were to end today, his on-base percentage would be a career-low and his batting average would match a career-low.
If Seattle does make a deal for Suarez or another third baseman, the team would have depth that would allow them to comfortably move on from Moore. They would have Ben Williamson plus the new hypothetical trade acquisition at third base, Josh Naylor and Luke Raley at first, Jorge Polanco and Cole Young at second and Raley and Dominic Canzone in right field.
The Mariners also have Leo Rivas, who's capable of playing shortstop and second base, in the minor leagues with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Miles Mastrobuoni, who's another infielder/outfielder utility player, was recently optioned to Triple-A to make room for Naylor on the roster and could be recalled in a pinch.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS COME UP EMPTY IN KEY OPPORTUNITIES IN 3-2 LOSS TO ANGELS: The Mariners failed to take advantage of a down day for American League contenders Friday. CLICK HERE
ROOKIE MARINERS PITCHER DISCUSSES TEAM'S LATEST TRADE: Mariners hurler Logan Evans discussed the team's trade for Josh Naylor, and his friend, Brandyn Garcia, being included in the deal. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION UTILITY PLAYER TO MAKE ROOM FOR TRADE ACQUISITION: The Mariners sent Miles Mastrobuoni to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for first baseman Josh Naylor. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.