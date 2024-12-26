Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Diego Castillo Finds New Home with Colorado Rockies
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Diego Castillo found a new home this week, inking a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Per Aram Leighton on social media:
The Rockies and RHP Diego Castillo have agreed to a minor league deal, source tells @JustBBMedia . Includes an invite to Spring Training.
Castillo, 30, has mostly pitched at Triple-A the last two seasons but owns a career 3.20 ERA in 278 1/3 IP with 35 saves.
Set to turn 31 in January, Castillo appeared in seven games for the Twins in 2024, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out six batters. He made 40 appearances for the Twins' AAA affiliate, going 0-5 with a 5.59 ERA.
The righty struggled in 2023 with the Mariners, pitching to a 6.23 ERA in just eight games. He elected free agency last offseason and signed a deal with the Texas Rangers but never appeared in a game before linking up with Minnesota.
He began his career with the Rays in 2018 and stayed with Tampa Bay until being traded to Seattle in the 2021 season. He's registered ERAs of 3.18, 3.41, 1.66 (COVID 2020), 2.78 and 3.64 in his full seasons in the big leagues. He was also a big part of helping get the Mariners to the playoffs in 2022 and ending the drought.
Armed with a power sinker and a mid-90s fastball, Castillo also features a good slider. However, shoulder issues have sapped him of some of his velocity.
The Rockies finished with the worst record in the National League in 2024, so there could be opportunity for Castillo to jump start his career again.
