Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Ryne Stanek Lands One-Year Deal in Free Agency
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek signed a one-year deal to return to the New York Mets on Wednesday morning.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Source: Ryne Stanek has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Mets.
It's a return to Queens for Stanek, who was nails out of the bullpen in the postseason.
Though Stanek did finish out the 2024 season with the Mets, this is somewhat of a surprising resolution considering we just heard that he was drawing interest from the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
The 33-year-old Stanek began the 2024 season with the Mariners, getting signed late in spring training because of injuries to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. With Seattle, he was up-and-down, going 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA. He struck out 44 batters in 39.0 innings. The Mariners traded him at the deadline to the Mets, where he went onto help them to the NLCS.
He had a 6.06 ERA with New York in the regular season but excelled in the postseason, giving up only three earned runs in eight innings.
An eight-year veteran, Stanek has played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Mariners and Mets. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022. Lifetime, he's 17-17 with a 3.65 ERA.
The Mets figure to be a very strong roster once again this year. Though it appears unlikely that Pete Alonso will return to Queens, they've added Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, and AJ Minter this offseason.
The Mariners bullpen is likely to figure Andres Munoz, Brash, Santos, Collin Snider, Trent Thornton and Troy Taylor this season, at least once everyone is healthy. Gabe Speier or Tayler Saucedo will likely serve as the lefty and Shintaro Fujinami is an intriguing name to watch.
