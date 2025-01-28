Several Former Seattle Mariners Players Win Championship in Dominican Republic
On Monday night, Leones del Escogido captured the winter league championship in the Dominican Republic (LIDOM).
Leones defeated Tigres del Lacey, 6-5, to win the series in seven games. The game was tied at 5-5 until the top of the ninth inning, when Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero hit a game-winning home run.
As a result of the Leones victory, multiple former Seattle Mariners earned a championship and a trip to the Caribbean Series, which begins on Jan. 31.
Jean Segura, Jose Marmolejos and Rafael Montero each played a role in the Leones season.
Segura hit .287 in 46 regular season games for Leones, belting two homers and driving in 23. He also stole eight bases.
A 12-year major league veteran with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, he is a .281 lifetime hitter with 211 stolen bases.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
Lifetime, Segura is a .281 hitter with 110 homers and 211 stolen bases. He hit .302 for the Mariners, popping 21 total home runs and stealing 42 bases. He's still just 34.
The 32-year-old Marmolejos hit .272 in the regular season with one homer and 16 RBI. He spent the 2024 season in Mexico, hitting .364 with 10 homers. He was with the Mariners for parts of two seasons (2020 and 2021), hitting .183 with 10 homers.
The 34-year-old Montero spent a portion of 2021 in Seattle, going 5-3 with a 7.27 ERA. He had seven saves before being dealt to the Houston Astros. He earned the save in Monday's win.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POLANCO to RIVAL?: Former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco, who could still be an option for the Mariners, is drawing interest from the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE:
MORE PROSPECT LOVE: The M's farm system has drawn rave reviews from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline this winter. You can add Keith Law of The Athletic to the list of fans. CLICK HERE:
WILD HISTORY: Dylan Moore and JP Crawford were in some wild baseball history in 2024 because of their home/road splits. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.