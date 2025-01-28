Seattle Mariners Starter Predicted to "Break Out" Even Further in 2025
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo was recently listed as one of the "breakout" candidates around baseball as spring training camps get set to open.
The list was put together by former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Tuesday morning.
Woo already put together a great season in 2024, going 9-3 with a pristine 2.89 ERA. If he can "break out" more than that, then it could be a special 2025 for the righty.
Here's what Bowden had to say about Woo, who is entering his third season in the big leagues.
His command and control are impressive; last year he averaged only one walk per nine innings (along with 7.5 strikeouts per nine). He ranked in the top percentile in the league in walk rate. He also was in the 93rd percentile in pitching run value, the 95th percentile in fastball run value and the 94th percentile in xERA. He’s ready to make another leap in 2025.
Woo pairs with Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby to make up, perhaps, the best rotation in the American League. In fact, it might be the best rotation in baseball outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers, though the Philadelphia Phillies also have an excellent starting core.
Woo's fastball movement and ability to hit the top of the zone are two defining characteristics that he has, but he should get even better if he further develops his changeup and/or slider.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. Pitchers and catchers will report to Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 12.
