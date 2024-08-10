Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Talks About Team's Offensive Woes
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets on Friday night, 6-0, at T-Mobile Park. The win moved the Mariners to 61-56 on the season and kept them in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
The M's offense scuffled early before breaking out late to provide some cushion for starting pitcher Bryce Miller and relievers Collin Snider, Austin Voth and Trent Thornton.
Seattle got two runs in the second inning on a two-run homer by rookie Ryan Bliss and then added on with four in the seventh thanks to RBI hits from both Leo Rivas and Cal Raleigh.
While the offense put up a respectable final number on Friday, the unit has been a source of frustration all season long for M's players and fans.
Former reliever Ryne Stanek, who was traded to the Mets at the trade deadline, joined the "Foul Territory" podcast on Friday to discuss his old team.
"There's too many good players in that clubhouse for that to be something that continues all year."
Former @Mariners RP Ryne Stanek weighs in on his recent club's offensive struggles.
Stanek also said that he thinks the M's offensive issues could be a result of increased expectations, but he didn't go too deep into that prediction. Seattle went out and acquired Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner at the trade deadline in an effort to help the offense, and is also looking at getting back Julio Rodriguez from the injured list, maybe even in the next week.
The Mariners will be back in action against the Mets on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle against Sean Manaea.
