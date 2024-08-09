Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Signs Deal with World Series Contender
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Jean Segura has latched on with the Baltimore Orioles after signing a minor league deal on Friday.
The deal was reported by Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.
The Orioles add more infield depth by agreeing to a minor league deal with Jean Segura
First and foremost, it's unclear what the motivation is for bringing in Segura. Though the O's have recently suffered injuries to both Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo, Segura hasn't played affiliated ball all season and wouldn't seem to be a quick replacement for either of them.
Perhaps the O's are trying to get a lengthy look at the 34-year-old in the minors so they can see if he is someone that they want to bring back in 2025?
It's hard to believe that Segura hasn't played anywhere this season because he is still just 34 and has had a solid reputation as a player for most of his career. A 12-year veteran with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, he is a .281 lifetime hitter with 211 stolen bases. He's capable of playing both shorstop and second base.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
HELLO, MATILDA: Mariners closer Andres Munoz apparently travels with his rescue cat, Matila?! He's even more of a fan-favorite now. CLICK HERE:
MITCH, THE WALK-OFF KING: Mitch Haniger now has eight career walk-offs for the Mariners. You can see all of them by clicking HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: