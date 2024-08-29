Former Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Outrighted to Minor Leagues by AL West Rivals
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a 10-game road trip at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mariners will see former starting pitcher and current Angels ace Tyler Anderson on Saturday.
Seattle will begin the second leg of that road trip against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
The M's could see another familiar face in Oakland if former team reliever Austin Adams is activated off the injured list during the series.
One former Mariner that won't be in the Athletics' dugout will be former Seattle second baseman Abraham Toro.
Toro was designated for assignment by Oakland on Tuesdasy instead of sending him to waivers — the Athletics outrighted Toro to their Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday.
Toro batted .240 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 94 games with Oakland this season.
Toro played 169 games for the Mariners across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He was traded to Seattle from another AL West squad the Houston Astros on July 27, 2021, and played 60 games for the Mariners the rest of that season and 109 games for them in 2022.
Toro had a .213 batting average with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs in Seattle.
Toro was one of several attempts by the Mariners to replace Robinson Cano at second base after the team traded the latter to the New York Mets on Dec. 3, 2018.
Toro was eventually traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2, 2022, in a deal that netted Seattle another potential solution at second base — Kolten Wong.
Seattle won't have to worry about a Toro revenge game, at least not against the Athletics.
