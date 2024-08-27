Seattle Mariners Rival Makes Another Big Move as AL West Gap Closes
As the American League West race tightens, the Houston Astros have gone out and made another impact move.
According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, they are bringing in outfielder Jayson Heyward, who was just designated for assignment and released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Per McTaggert on social media:
Source: Astros are close to signing OF Jason Heyward, who was released by the Dodgers.
Heyward, 35, slashed .208/.289/.393 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 63 games with L.A.
Heyward isn't the player that he used to be, but he's still a guy that can impact a game - and that can be huge in this playoff race where the Mariners trail Houston by 3.5 games.
He's hitting just .208 this year but has six homers and 28 RBI - including a three-run shot that sunk the M's a few weeks ago and sent them to a critical loss. The Astros, beseiged by injuries, have been starting Ben Gamel in the outfield. Perhaps Heyward takes his spot. The group is waiting for Kyle Tucker to come back from an injury that has kept him out for months.
Lifetime, Heyward is a .257 hitter with 180 homers. He is in the 15th year of his career with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Dodgers. He is a former All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner. He received MVP votes in three different seasons.
The Astros are in the midst of a series with the Philadelphia Phillies while the Mariners are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays.
