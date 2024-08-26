Seattle Mariners Rivals Getting Healthier as Final Stretch Continues
The Seattle Mariners are dealing with some nagging health issues as final stretch of the season continues.
Mariners outfielders Victor Robles, Luke Raley and Julio Rodriguez have all dealt with some kind of ailment that's either restricted their playing time or kept them out of games entirely over the last week. Relievers Gregory Santos and Yimi Garcia are both on the injured list and shortstop JP Crawford is just starting to make his way back from a broken pinky that's kept him out of action for over a month.
Seattle is 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West and 6.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot, entering play on Monday.
And as the Mariners continue to get hit with nagging injuries — the Astros are getting somewhat healthier.
Houston saw the return of starting pitcher Justin Verlander on Wednesday and their bullpen looks to be getting another buff sooner rather than later, as well.
Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, who was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 17 (retroactive to Aug. 14) with a lower back strain threw a bullpen before the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. This is according to a report from MLB.com's Houston beat writer Brian McTaggart.
Pressly will be eligible to return to the roster on Aug. 29 when the Astros play the Kansas City Royals. When he returns, he will pair with Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu and Hector Neris at the back end of their bullpen.
The Mariners and Astros still have one more series to play against each other this season. That will be Sept. 23-25 in Houston.
