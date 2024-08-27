Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Let go by AL West Rivals
The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of attempts to fulfill the need at second base over the last several years since trading Robinson Cano to the New York Mets on Dec. 3, 2018.
One of those attempted solutions at second base just became available.
The Oakland Athletics designated current third baseman and former Seattle second baseman Abraham Toro for assignment on Tuesday amid a string of roster moves that included four players.
Toro played with the Mariners in 60 games in 2021 and for 109 in the 2022 season. He had a .213 batting average with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs in 169 games with Seattle. He was acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros on July 26, 2021. That deal sent Kendall Graveman to the Astros in a conterversial move at the time.
Toro's time with the Mariners came to an end when they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2, 2022, in a deal that sent Kolten Wong, another attempted solution at second base, to Seattle. Toro was traded from the Brewers to the Athletics on Nov. 15, 2023.
Toro was averaging .240 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 94 games with Oakland this season.
Toro hit a home run and had three RBIs in six games against the Mariners this season.
Seattle likely won't have to worry about any Toro revenge games for the rest of this season, at least not when it plays the Athletics.
Toro is a six-year professional veteran and will likely find another team In the future. He's still just 27-years-old.
