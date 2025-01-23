Former Seattle Mariners Skipper Takes Managerial Job at Double-A
Former Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge re-surfaced on Wednesday night, as it was announced that he is taking the managerial opening for the Tulsa Drillers this season.
The Drillers are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wedge has spent 10 years as a big-league manager, skippering the Cleveland Indians from 2003-2009 and the Mariners from 2011-2013. Lifetime, he's 774-846. He led the Indians to a winning record in two seasons and made the playoffs once.
With the Mariners, he was a disappointing 213-273 and never made the playoffs.
He was named the American League Manager of the Year in 2007 after leading Cleveland to a 96-win season.
He's still just 56 years old.
Since leaving the Mariners, Wedge has worked as an analyst at ESPN and was most recently the head baseball coach at Wichita State University, where he played his college ball as well.
“I am thrilled that the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has trusted me with the opportunity to manage the Tulsa Drillers for the 2025 baseball season,” said Wedge. “The Tulsa fan base and ONEOK Field have great reputations as being among the best in professional baseball, and I look forward to helping lead our team and ballplayers to an exciting and successful season this year.”
As a player, Wedge spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. He played in just 39 big-league games, hitting .233 with five home runs.
He was a catcher who was drafted in the third round of the 1989 draft.
