Former Seattle Mariners Star Expresses Happiness at Pete Rose's Reinstatement
Earlier this week, Major League Baseball made a major decision, reinstating Pete Rose and the members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox that had been previously banned by the sport. The parties had been given lifetime bans for their connections to gambling incidents, but Commissioner Rob Manfred said that lifetime bans end when someone dies, as Rose did last September.
As a result, Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson are eligible to be on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2027. And former Seattle Mariners star Alex Rodriguez is happy about the development.
Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who works in Minnesota media, had this from Rodriguez, who is now part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-wolves just advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, eliminating the Golden State Warriors.
Timberwolves part owner Alex Rodriguez on Pete Rose being reinstated.”I love it it’s about time.
Rose is of the greatest players to ever play the game. He spent 24 years in the big leagues with the Reds, Montreal Expos and Phillies. He is baseball's all-time hit leader at 4,256 hits. He also leads baseball in games played, plate appearances and at-bats.
Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for the way in which he played the game, Rose was a lifetime .303 hitter who carried a .375 on-base percentage. All in all, he was a 17-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, an MVP, a World Series MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time World Series champion and a three-time batting champion. He also won a Silver Slugger Award. His whole saga, including his career, banishment and Hall of Fame discourse, has been chronicled here.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
In addition to the Mariners, he played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
He's currently unlikely to make the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use, but perhaps these reinstatements open up the door to a better possibility for himself.
