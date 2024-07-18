MLB Network Insider Roasted After Post on "X" About Mariners Trade Rumors
On Thursday, MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi put out a post on social media detailing some "information" regarding the Seattle Mariners and the upcoming trade deadline.
After the post went out, he was roasted online by several fans in the comments section on "X:"
Sources: The Mariners and Rays have yet to engage in serious dialogue about Seattle’s interest in adding an impact bat, but the teams are frequent trading partners and talks could advance in the days ahead.
Tampa Bay will listen on Arozarena, Diaz, or Paredes in the right deal.
@MLBNetwork
OK, so now let's look at the fallout of it all....
WHAT WERE FANS SAYING ABOUT THE POST?
Per @MarinerMuse:
Why start a tweet that can be verified by Google with "sources" as if you're reporting something?
Per @Justin_MLB:
Useless Tweet.
Per @Shredder_365
"What a scoop."
BUT WAS THE POST REALLY THAT BAD?
To be honest, it doesn't seem that bad, and here's why:
1) There are 12 days until the trade deadline. For a Mariners fanbase that is desperate for the team to do something, to hear they are doing nothing with at least one team is noteworthy.
2) It is worth at least reminding fans that the Mariners and Rays do link up often in trades, so there is a chance that something could materialize quickly, even if things aren't happening right now. The Mariners have acquired Luke Raley, Diego Castillo and Mallex Smith from the Rays - among others - over the recent years.
3) It's worth at least noting who the Rays have available in trades, as a reminder if nothing more.
So yes, this tweet doesn't really count as a "report," but that doesn't mean it's not valuable information ahead of the deadline.
The Mariners begin the second half of the season on Friday night against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The third episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out! In this episode, we look at the Mariners three-game slide into the All-Star break, Scott Servais taking out Logan Gilbert early and we talk with Robbie Faulk of ON3, who covers Mississippi State baseball and M's first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje. CLICK HERE:
GOING TO COOPERSTOWN: Mariners Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are heading to Coopertown this weekend for the induction ceremony at the Hall of Fame, which includes former M's third baseman Adrian Beltre. CLICK HERE:
DDT: The Mariners have said they are a draft, develop and trade organization, and they have taken advantage of that this week by coming to terms - or getting close to - with most of their 20 draft picks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: