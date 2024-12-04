Former Seattle Mariners Star Eugenio Suarez Wins Big-Time Home Run Derby in Native Land
Even though it's the offseason for Major League Baseball, it's not the offseason for baseball in general. They are playing winter ball all over Latin America right now and one former Seattle Mariners star recently stole the show.
At the LVBP (Liga Venezuela Baseball Professional) Home Run Derby earlier this week, Eugenio Suarez captured the crown by beating Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Per El Extrabase (translated):
Eugenio Suárez wins the Pepsi Home Run Festival at the Leones Park
Geno Suarez hit 12 home runs in the final against Jackson Chourio to become the second man to win the event.
The 33-year-old Suarez finished this past season at .256 with 30 homers and 101 RBI, almost exclusively on the strength of a surging final three months.
The Mariners traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason in a salary-dump move that netted them backup catcher Seby Zavala and a promising relief prospect. The M's had acquired Suarez before the 2022 season and he became an instant-fan favorite for his good attitude and ability to hit home runs.
Suarez had 31 homers and 87 RBI for the M's in 2022 as they broke the drought and advanced to the playoffs. He added 22 homers and 96 RBI for the 2023 team that missed the playoffs by just one game. Trading him was billed by the front office as a way to cut down on strikeouts (he led the American League in strikeouts each of those years), but it was clearly just a way to cut his $11 million salary last offseason, another in a string of frustrating penny-pinching moves.
Suarez is a one-time All-Star who has played 11 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
Neither the Diamondbacks or Mariners made the playoffs this past year.
