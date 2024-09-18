Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Suffers Long-Term Injury
UPDATE: Williamson unfortunately will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, and will be out all of next season. He will hope to be ready for the start of 2026. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com had the information.
Former Seattle Mariners top prospect Brandon Williamson was dealt another injury on Tuesday as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
The Reds placed Williamson on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left elbow strain.
ANALYSIS
Williamson exited his start Tuesday against Atlanta because of the injury, and it has now officially ended his season. The left-hander also missed much of the campaign with a Bennett lesion in his left shoulder, ultimately opting to treat that injury with injections rather than surgery. It's not clear at this point whether an offseason operation for either injury might be on the table.
Williamson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the M's organization back in 2021 by MLB Pipeline. He was No. 11 in 2020. Seattle drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of TCU. The M's eventually traded him to the Reds in the 2022 trade that netted the M's Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker.
The M's eventually got to the playoffs in that 2022 season, while Williamson is still trying to find his footing. He has made 27 career appearances at the big-league level, going 5-5 with a 4.39 ERA.
The Reds will miss the playoffs this season so Williamson will hope to come back better than ever in spring training.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 77-74. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West and 3.0 games back in the American League wild card.
