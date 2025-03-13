Former Seattle Mariners Trade Piece Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball
Former Seattle Mariners prospect Carter Bins announced his retirement recently.
The note came from John Dreker, who covers the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league system.
Pirates minor league catcher Carter Bins has retired. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the Tyler Anderson trade. He missed a lot of time injured in 2023, then struggled last year in Altoona. Had a .783 OPS in 15 games at Triple-A Indianapolis last year
The 26-year-old California native was drafted by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2019 draft out of Fresno State. He advanced as high as Double-A Arkansas with the Mariners, playing there in 2021 before getting traded for Anderson, who was brought in to try to help the M's make the playoffs that year.
Unfortunately, the M's did not make the playoffs in 2021, missing them officially on the final day of the season, but Anderson did pitch well in spots for the Mariners. He went 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA and even got the ball on short rest on the final day of the season as the M's made their playoff push.
He now pitches for the Los Angeles Angels.
Bins was a lifetime .210 hitter with 37 homers in the minor leagues.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next week and change before heading North to begin the 2025 season. The Mariners will open up the regular season on March 27 at T-Mobile Park against the Athletics.
Seattle went 85-77 a season ago, also missing the playoffs by a game.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent injuries to Mitch Garver and George Kirby, as well as the injury situation around baseball. Furthermore, Brady remembers the 2020 "COVID Mariners" as we hit the five-year anniversary of sports shutting down. Also, M's prospect Grant Knipp stops by after being named to the "spring breakout roster." He's a two-way prospect, making him one of the more unique prospects in the M's system. CLICK HERE:
DEBT OF GRATITUDE: The Mariners could have dominated the airwaves for all the wrong reasons this week, but the Seahawks decided to reclaim the spotlight. They should be thankful for that. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY DETAILS: The contract details - and deadlines - for Rowdy Tellez are out. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.