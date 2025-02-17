Former Seattle Mariners Trade Piece Signs with Division Rivals
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Luis Urias has evidently found a new home within the American League West.
According to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Urias has a locker inside the A's spring training clubhouse. It's unclear what kind of deal Urias has signed at this time. The Mariners non-tendered him at the outset of this offseason.
Still just 27, Urias is a seven-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Mariners. He hit 23 homers for Milwaukee back in the 2021 season and looked like a player with a solid future. He followed that up with a 16-homer campaign in 2022 but then things began to shift. He hit only .145 in 20 games with the Brewers in 23023 and then got traded to the Red Sox, hitting .225 over 32 games.
The Mariners acquired him before the 2024 season in a deal for reliever Isaiah Campbell, and though he made the Opening Day roster, he hit just .191 for the year. He played in 41 games, spending most of his time in Triple-A. He had four homers for the M's and 16 RBI.
It's unclear how he'll fit in with the A's organization as well, but the team is looking to improve in 2025. In conjunction with their temporary move to Sacramento, the A's have signed pitcher Luis Severino while also trading for lefty Jeffrey Springs. They've added longtime Texas Rangers closer Jose LeClerc in free agency also.
The Mariners will see the A's 13 times in the looming season, including in the season-opening series. That will be four games in Seattle from March 27-30.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for the second episode of season two! Brady says that the M's should call the Red Sox about a possible trade now that the team has signed Alex Bregman and he talks about Cal Raleigh's leadership continuing to grow. Furthermore, legendary ESPN MLB Insider Tim Kurkjian joins the show. CLICK HERE:
SANTOS GETTING EARLY PRAISE: Gregory Santos, acquired from the White Sox last offseason, is drawing some positive reviews early in camp. CLICK HERE:
NO BRASH in ST: Matt Brash has thrown another bullpen at spring training, but he isn't expected to pitch in Cactus League games. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.