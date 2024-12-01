Former Seattle Mariners Trade Target Will be Highly-Discussed at MLB Winter Meetings
Before 2025 comes around and teams prepare for Spring Training, there's one last big event to check off in 2024: the MLB Winter Meetings.
The Seattle Mariners will have executives present at the annual meeting from Dec. 8-12 in Dallas, along with all 29 other teams.
The Mariners are still in need of a starting second and third baseman and a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. The only major league addition they've made so far in the offseason is acquiring corner infielder Austin Shenton in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Winter Meetings are often the precursor to major trades with all 30 teams' key decision makers in one location. And Tampa Bay and Seattle might end up making another deal before the meetings conclude.
In the week leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, the Mariners made a trade to acquire former American League Championship Series MVP Randy Arozarena from the Rays. And the two sides were reportedly close to making another deal that would have brought first baseman Yandy Diaz to the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle wasn't able to put land Diaz at the deadline. But there will be opportunities at the meetings for the Mariners, and other teams, to acquire Diaz.
Romero reported on Wednesday that Diaz will be on the negotiation table for several teams and Tampa Bay will be asking for two prospects and an MLB player. Romero was also the first to report the news that Arozarena was joining the Mariners.
Diaz will turn 34 in 2025, but is still an effective player that would provide Seattle some roster flexibility and solid hitting in the middle of the order. He hit .281 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs in 145 games played in 2024.
Diaz played all of 2024 at first base or as designated hitter. The right-handed 2023 All-Star would be able to be platooned seamlessly with his former teammate Raley at first. His experience DHing and playing third would allow the Mariners to move him around in the field and in the lineup as the need arise.
Diaz is set to earn $10 million in 2025 with a $12 million club option for 2026, according to Spotrac. That would be more than half of the reported money Seattle has available to spend in the offseason. But if the Rays hold true in their request for a major league player on top of prospects, the Mariners could equal out the cost depending on which big-league player they include in the deal.
Diaz fits in well with Seattle's current lineup and his playoff experience and consistency (.280 batting average or better in three straight seasons), would be an instant boost for the Mariners. It's just a question of how steep a deal would be, and if Seattle would be willing to do it.
