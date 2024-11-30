Former First-Round Pick Emerson Hancock Could See Extended Role in 2025
The starting pitching rotation is undoubtedly the strength of the Seattle Mariners. It was arguably the best position group of its ilk in 2024 and features three All-Stars from the past two seasons: Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.
Despite this, the starters are under a big magnifying glass in the offseason. Not because of any issues with performance or ability, but due to the current construction of the rest of the Mariners roster.
Seattle has needs at first, second and third base. And the team's self-imposed cash restraints makes it unlikely the organization will chase after big-name players. At least not without making moves to free up payroll.
That would leave the trade market as the easiest route to improvement. And the starting rotation has the biggest trade value on the team.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto called the idea of trading a starter "plan z" on the list of how the club would prefer to get better. But he also added the caveat that the team would still listen to offers.
And per a story from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, a former Georgia Bulldog would get first dibs on whatever spot opens up in the rotation with a hypothetical trade.
Seattle drafted Emerson Hancock with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Hancock made his debut in 2023 but was seldom used. He made three starts that year and posted a 4.50 ERA with six strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. Hitters averaged .283 against him.
Divish said the following about what Hancock's outlook for 2025:
Hancock, the former first-round pick, would get the first chance. He was serviceable filing in during (Bryan Woo’s) two stints on the injured list, and for (Luis Castillo) at the end of the season.
In 12 starts, he posted a 4-4 record with a 4.75 ERA. He doesn’t have the fastball velocity or off-speed stuff to miss bats or dominate hitters like the current rotation. But he’s proven he can be a No. 5 starter at the MLB level.
On top of Hancock's 4.75 ERA in 12 starts, he struck out 39 batters in 67.2 innings pitched.
Even though Hancock would be at the front of the line for a role in the rotation if a spot is made available, there would be opportunities for other pitchers to cut in line.
Divish also mentioned the Mariners' two most pro-ready starting prospects, Logan Evans and Brandyn Garcia, could also get opportunities.
A story from Seattle Times writer Adam Jude indicated that Seattle could give the left-handed Garcia a look as a reliever. Despite this, he'll still get reps starting games in Spring Training, per Divish's article.
All three would likely get moved back in the order if the Mariners' rumored pitch for Roki Sasaki is successful.
