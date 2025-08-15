Friday Marks 13-Year Anniversary of Historic Seattle Mariners Accomplishment
Friday marked the 13th anniversary of one of the greatest moments in Seattle Mariners history.
On Aug. 15, 2012, starting pitcher and Mariners legend spun the 23rd perfect game in MLB history and the first ever by a Seattle pitcher.
Hernandez, who was in the middle of his eighth season with the Mariners and earned his third career All-Star selection that season, struck out 12-of-27 batters faced in the M's' 1-0 win against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Hernandez threw 113 pitches, including 77 strikes. Hernandez's perfection came in front of his Seattle's home crowd at then-Safeco Field.
There's been only one perfect game in MLB since Hernandez's, which was thrown by Domingo German for the New York Yankees on June 28, 2023, in an 11-0 win against the Oakland Athletics.
Hernandez finished that season with a 3.06 ERA and struck out 223 batters in 232 innings pitched across 34 starts. He finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting. It was his third top-five finish in Cy Young voting through that point of his career.
Hernandez pitched the entirety of his career with Seattle from 2005-19. He was inducted into Seattle's Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023, on the 11-year anniversary of his perfect game.
Hernandez was on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time for the 2025 class. He received 20.6% of the vote, which makes him eligible for future ballots.
Hernandez was a six-time All-Star (2009, 2011-15), won the AL Cy Young Award (2010), led the MLB in wins (2009) and led the AL in ERA twice (2010, '14).
