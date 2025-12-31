MLB Writer reveals that he added Felix Hernandez to his 2026 Hall of Fame ballot

When the Hall of Fame balloting comes clear, MLB Network insiderJon Morosi knows that he's riding with The King this year. The baseball analyst recently shared that he believes Felix Hernandez should receive his own plaque in Cooperstown. He also explained that even if the legendary Seattle star doesn't get the call now, he will get there eventually, if he stays on the ballot.

“I always use the big example of Scott Rolen, who debuted at 10.2% and went on to be a Hall of Famer,” Morosi said, referring to the former Gold Glove third baseman who joined the ranks of Hall of Famers in . “… I think it was the sixth time on the ballot that Scott got in. Félix last year started at 20.6%, so he started at twice the number as Scott Rolen.”

“Obviously, we all know that the longevity wasn’t there for him,” Morosi said while making an appearance on Seattle Sports' Wyman & Bob. “He had a better strikeout rate than CC Sabathia, but he finished like 500 strikeouts shy of CC because he didn’t have the bulk. So that’s going to be an issue for people where he didn’t have Sandy Koufax’s career. But he had a very strong peak.”

Felix Hernandez is still beloved in the Emerald City

Fans all over the Pacific Northwest loved Hernandez for his mix of fiery competitiveness on the field and fun-loving nature off it. Any game he pitched in seemed more exciting, as his emotions and motives were clear: Do anything it takes to help his team win..

Hernández won the 2010 Cy Young Award in the American League in 2010, posting a record of 13-12 with a 2.27 ERA and led the league in innings pitched and strikeouts. Despite his relatively low win total, those numbers, along with his perseverance through a major lack of run support, helped him stand out and earn the honor.

Later, in 2012, the man they call 'King Felix' threw the first (and to this day, the only ) perfect game in Seattle Mariners' history.

Felix Hernandez pitched for 15 years - all with Seattle - in his Major League career, compiling a record 169-136, a 3.42 ERA, and 2,524 strikeouts. He's a six-time AL All-Star, and he's the franchise leader in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched. He was enshrined in the Mariners' Hall of Fame in 2023.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions