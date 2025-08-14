Seattle Mariners Series Win Streak Ends in 5-3 Loss to Baltimore Orioles
The Seattle Mariners were unable to continue their winning ways in the first leg of a nine-game road trip and fell 5-3 to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Camden Yards.
The Mariners' three-series win streak ended with Thursday's loss. Seattle dropped to 67-55 with the defeat, fell 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and lead the Boston Red Sox by one game for the top Wild Card spot. Both the Red Sox and Astros were idle Thursday.
The Mariners trailed 5-0 going in the top of the sixth inning before a 2-hour, 16-minute rain delay. Seattle clawed it's way back into the game after the delay. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit at two-run homer in the first at-bat once the game resumed.
The Mariners had the opportunity to take the lead in the top of the ninth after they loaded the bases with one out. Left fielder Randy Arozarena hit a fielder's choice to score Dominic Canzone, which resulted in the eventual final of 5-3. First baseman Josh Naylor grounded out to end the game.
"Obviously a tough result today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Really happy with the way the guys came out after the delay, putting a couple right on the board and being able to load the bases there in the ninth and try to get back in the game. That shows the fight that we talk about in these guys."
Before the delay, Baltimore had built a hefty lead, largely due to free bases.
The Orioles scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Third baseman Jordan Westburg scored on a wild pitch, designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle stole home and right fielder Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit an RBI double and Mountcastle scored Westburg with a sacrifice fly. Baltimore led 5-0 after Mountcastle's sac fly.
Mariners starting pitcher Logan Evans was pulled after Baltimore's three-run fourth inning. He struck out one, walked four, threw two wild pitches and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits.
"Just felt like I was missing a lot high and arm-side," Evans said after the game. "Especially with the cutters, sweepers late. That's probably the most frustrating part, is definitely the walks. I don't feel like I really got beat by them, I kind of just beat myself. I think everybody would agree with that. Just trying to move forward and get better."
On the flip side, Seattle didn't score a run until Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano was pulled. He fanned two, walked one, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on three hits in 5.1 innings pitched. His day was done after the rain delay. He was dinged for the run because he allowed a single to Naylor, who scored on Rodriguez's home run.
The Mariners will try to bounce back in Game 1 of a three-game series against the New York Mets, beginning at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Sean Manaea will start for New York.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ESPN INSIDER SPECULATES MARINERS' RIVAL'S CLOSER COULD NOT RETURN THIS SEASON: In a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Buster Olney discussed the odds of Houston Astros closer Josh Hader returning from a shoulder strain this season. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ DISPLAYS INCREDIBLE ACT OF KINDNESS: The Seattle Mariners franchise superstar helped rebuild the home for a person affected by a natural disaster in the Dominican Republic. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: HOW WOULD MUNETAKA MURAKAMI FIT WITH MARINERS IN 2026: The Mariners were named the best fit for corner infielder Munetaka Murakami by Jon Heyman. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.