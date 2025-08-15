Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners' winning ways came to an end in their most recent series against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Mariners eight-game win streak and three-series win streak was snapped in their series loss against the Orioles, but the M's are still firmly in the playoff picture.
Entering Friday, Seattle is 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot.
The Mariners will continue to push toward a division title in a three-game series against the New York Mets, beginning at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and New York:
Friday, Aug. 15 — Luis Castillo (Seattle; 8-6, 3.19 ERA) vs. Sean Manaea (New York; 1-1, 4.33 ERA)
Luis Castillo is coming off his second seven-inning quality start in his last three outings. He fanned five and allowed two earned runs on five hits (two home runs) against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 8.
Sean Manaea will be making his seventh start of the season being activated off the 60-day injured list July 13, and is still working to return to midseason form. He fanned five, walked two and allowed four earned runs on six hits (one home run) in four innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 10.
Saturday, Aug. 16 — Bryan Woo (Seattle; 10-6, 3.08 ERA) vs. Nolan McLean (New York; Debut)
Bryan Woo is coming off his 17th quality start of the season, and the ninth start in his last 10 outings where he's struck out six or more batters. He matched a career-high with nine fanned batters, walked one and allowed three earned runs on on seven hits (one home run) in six innings against Tampa Bay on Aug. 10.
Nolan McLean (No. 37 MLB Pipeline top 100) will be making his MLB debut Saturday. He's posted a 2.45 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 113.2 innings pitched across 21 appearances (18 starts) at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He was picked in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State.
Sunday, Aug. 17 — George Kirby (Seattle; 8-5, 3.71 ERA) vs. Clay Holmes (New York; 9-6, 3.71 ERA)
George Kirby is coming off his fourth consecutive quality start, and arguably his best outing of the season. He pitched seven scoreless innings, fanned seven and allowed three hits against the Orioles on Aug. 12.
Clay Holmes is coming off one of his worst starts of the season. He struck out four, walked five and allowed five earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 12.
This game will be played in Williamsport, Penn., as part of the annual Little League Classic. It's the first appearance at the event for the Mariners.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS WIN STREAK COMES TO AN END IN 5-3 LOSS TO ORIOLES: The Mariners were unable to overcome a pre-rain delay deficit to the Orioles. CLICK HERE
ESPN INSIDER SPECULATES MARINERS' RIVAL'S CLOSER COULD NOT RETURN THIS SEASON: In a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Buster Olney discussed the odds of Houston Astros closer Josh Hader returning from a shoulder strain this season. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ DISPLAYS INCREDIBLE ACT OF KINDNESS: The Seattle Mariners franchise superstar helped rebuild the home for a person affected by a natural disaster in the Dominican Republic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.