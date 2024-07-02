George Kirby is One of Only Two Mariners Pitchers in History to Accomplish This Feat
As George Kirby gets set to take the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, he'll do so with some incredible team history on his side.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
George Kirby: 1.70 ERA over his last 6 starts, with a 39-3 K-BB.
He’s the 2nd Mariners pitcher ever to have a 6-start stretch with at least 39 strikeouts, 3 or fewer BB and an ERA of 1.75 or lower, along with Cliff Lee in 2010.
Kirby is an incredible control artist, who has struck out 96 batters in 99.1 innings this year. He's walked only nine and owns10.67 K/BB ratio, which is the best mark in all of baseball right now.
It will be interesting to see how he deploys his arsenal on Tuesday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. The O's are one of the best-hitting teams in baseball, popping 60 homers in the month of June. With Kirby throwing as many strikes as he does, they are likely to be aggressive against his offerings.
Kirby is 7-5 this season with a 3.35 ERA. He was an All-Star a season ago and should flirt with a spot on the American League roster this season as well.
As for Lee, he spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Mariners. He was only with the M's for 13 starts back in 2010, but he went 8-3 with a superb 2.34 ERA. He was with the Mariners in the same rotation as Felix Hernandez.
The Mariners and Orioles will play each other at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kirby will be opposed by O's righty Grayson Rodriguez.
