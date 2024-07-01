Mariners Fall Just Shy of Tying Team Record with Series Loss to Twins
The Seattle Mariners 5-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday was frustrating for several reasons.
First, the loss dropped the M's lead in the American League West down to 3.5 games. Second, it means that the Mariners have now lost eight of their last 12 games overall.
Third, the loss signified the end of the M's quest to tie or break a longstanding record in team history.
Before the game, the M's PR department put out this note:
The @Mariners go for their 10th consecutive series win at @TMobilePark, which would tie their franchise record (July 27-Oct. 7, 2001) for most consecutive home series wins in a single season.
That streak ends at nine for the Mariners as they lost the series to the Twins. They've now lost four consecutive series to the Guardians, Marlins, Rays and Twins and will look get going again on Tuesday when they welcome in the Baltimore Orioles to T-Mobile Park. The O's currently are tied for the American League East lead so getting going against them will be no small feat. Seattle already lost a series to the O's in Baltimore earlier this year.
If Seattle is going right the ship, they are going to need better performances offensively. The M's have the lowest batting average in baseball at .218 and putting too much of the burden on their pitching staff. They left 12 men on base in Sunday's loss and were just 4-18 with runners in scoring position.
The first game in the Orioles series is set for Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
