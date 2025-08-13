George Kirby Ties Teammate in Special Team History as Seattle Mariners Win Again
The Seattle Mariners stayed red-hot on Tuesday night, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 at Camden Yards. With the win, Seattle has now won eight consecutive games and improved to 67-53. The M's have pulled into an even tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West standings, and they are also 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the third and final wild card spot.
The Mariners haven't made the playoffs since 2022 and haven't won the division since 2001.
After a first inning run-scoring single from Josh Naylor, Seattle's bats went cold, but George Kirby was able to keep the O's offense at bay.
He tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and no walks. He struck out seven, improving to 8-5 on the season with a 3.71 ERA. He also tied teammate Logan Gilbert in some solid team history, according to Kristilyn Hetherington of Mariners PR:
Most starts without a walk issued in Mariners history:
1. Jamie Moyer - 59
2. Félix Hernández - 56
T3. Hisashi Iwakuma - 41
Logan Gilbert - 41
*George Kirby - 41*
6. Glenn Abbott - 30
An All-Star in 2023, the 27-year-old Kirby is now 43-31 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. This season, he's struck out 90 batters in 85.0 innings.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the O's again at 3:35 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle while left-hander Trevor Rogers pitches for the Orioles.
Gilbert is 3-4 this season with a 3.35 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the epic 9-1 homestand, the M's playoff positioning, Eugenio Suarez's desire to return to Seattle in 2026 and much more, including thoughts on Andres Munoz's recent struggles. Furthermore, we are joined by Brad Adam of ROOT Sports, who talks about doing play-by-play this week in Baltimore, Luke Raley's return and much more. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
GAME 1 FUN?: The Mariners have to actually make the playoffs, but if they do, which pitcher should start game one of a series? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.