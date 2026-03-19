Mariners Face Big J.P. Crawford Decision After Latest Shoulder Update

This is not the kind of update the Mariners wanted this close to Opening Day. J.P. Crawford is too important to this team for a shoulder issue to feel minor, especially after a trip to Texas, a visit with Dr. Keith Meister, and a cortisone shot. At that point, this stops being routine spring stuff. And when Dan Wilson says it is still too early to know if Crawford will be ready for March 26, Seattle has no choice but to take it seriously.

What keeps this from feeling like a full-on alarm bell is the way Seattle has talked about it so far. Dan Wilson made it sound like the evaluation confirmed what the team already suspected. Justin Hollander also suggested the concern level stayed relatively low once the imaging came back clean. Crawford got the injection on March 18, will back off for a few days, and then work his way back up. For the Mariners, that is a much easier update to live with than a serious shoulder issue surfacing right before the season starts.

Mariners Running Short On Time With J.P. Crawford Opening Day Question

But at this point, the Mariners are not just asking whether Crawford will be healthy enough to avoid the injured list. They are asking whether he can be ready enough to start a season. Seattle opens their 2026 season on March 26, and Crawford has only logged 18 plate appearances over seven Cactus League games this spring. Even if the shoulder calms down quickly, he is working with a pretty thin runway.

Crawford quietly reminded everyone last year why this team still leans on him so heavily. In 2025, he played 157 games and hit .265/.352/.370 with 12 home runs, 24 doubles, and eight stolen bases. That is not super flashy, but it is steady, professional, everyday shortstop work on a team that needs stability wherever it can get it. Seattle has potential infield solutions, but they lack proven infield certainty.

The Mariners at least have to think through alternatives now, whether they want to or not. Leo Rivas is the cleaner immediate answer if Crawford needs a little more time. Colt Emerson is the more fascinating answer, because anytime a top prospect gets mentioned around a possible Opening Day roster decision, the temperature changes instantly.

But asking Emerson to become the emergency solution because your veteran shortstop is on a compressed recovery timeline feels like the exact kind of spring plot twist Seattle would rather avoid. Emerson looked likely to be outside the Opening Day mix earlier in camp, in part because the club wants him playing regularly.

Crawford taking the necessary medical step to give himself a chance for Opening Day is fine. Sensible, even. But the Mariners have to be smarter than desperate. There is no prize for winning March 26 if it means making a shoulder issue worse on March 27.