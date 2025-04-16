Gregory Santos Could See Himself Sent Down to Triple-A Soon For Seattle Mariners
When the Seattle Mariners acquired hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos from the Chicago White Sox before the 2024 season, the M's thought they were getting a power arm to use in high-leverage situations alongside Matt Brash and Andres Munoz.
Unfortunately, Brash missed the entire season with Tommy John surgery and Santos missed most of the season with various ailments. This year, Santos hasn't been the arm the M's were hoping for thus far and he could find himself getting sent to the minors to figure things out.
Brash should be back from his surgery within the next few weeks, so maybe Santos could hold on until then, but with a minor league option remaining, he could get sent down earlier.
The 25-year-old Santos lasted just 0.1 innings in relief on Tuesday, surrendering two earned runs on one hit and three walks against the Cincinnati Reds. He has an ERA of 5.14 through eight games. He's carrying a WHIP of 2.29 and has yet to strike out a single batter in 7.0 innings.
Lifetime, he's 3-6 with a 4.17 ERA, appearing in games for the San Francisco Giants, White Sox and Mariners.
The M's enter Wednesday's game with the Reds at 8-9 overall. Cincinnati is 9-8.
The two teams will play at 3:40 p.m. PT as the M's send Bryce Miller to the mound against Nick Martinez. Both pitchers have struggled in the early going, with Miller sitting at 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA. Martinez is 0-2 as well and he owns a 6.06 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
PLANS FOR BEN?: Ben Williamson, the M's No. 13 prospect has been called up, but what does this mean for the rest of the roster? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP:Logan Gilbert had seven strikeouts on Sunday, putting in seventh place all-time on the Mariners' franchise list.CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.