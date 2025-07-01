Gregory Santos Working Back For Seattle Mariners After Knee Surgery
SEATTLE — One of the hardest-throwing relievers in the Seattle Mariners organization is getting closer to a return.
Right-handed hurler Gregory Santos has been on the 60-day injured list since April 29 due to an operation in his right knee. Santos had inflammation in his knee and the surgery was described as a "cartilage cleanup."
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander gave an update on Santos' recovery before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The flamethrowing reliever has taken small, but encouraging, steps towards a return.
"(He) threw three light (bullpens) last week," Hollander said Monday. "Like 10-pitch, more touch and feel than anything. Same timeline, sometime toward the end of July I think is realistic, but nothing new with Gregory's timeline."
Seattle acquired Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 3, 2024. His time in the Pacific Northwest has been marred with injuries.
Including his current IL stint, Santos has been on the injured list three separate times. He had a right lat strain that kept him from making his first appearance with the team until July 9, 2024, and was placed on the shelf again with right biceps inflammation that kept him out from Aug. 3-Sept. 23, 2024.
Santos has made 16 appearances since being acquired by the Mariners. He's posted a 5.06 ERA with six strikeouts in 14.1 innings. His outings have been equally split with eight in 2024 and eight this season. He's yet to record a strikeout this season and was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on April 16 before landing on the IL.
Santos had a 3.39 ERA and fanned 66 batters in 66.1 innings across 60 outings with the White Sox in 2023 before the Mariners traded for him. He has a fastball that touches triple digits and pairs it with a 90-mph slider.
The Mariners could use another high-leverage reliever to add to this bullpen - perhaps Santos will find the health and effectiveness to be it.
